Twitter war intensifies

YSR Congress MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s plan to earn sympathy in the Praja Vedika demolition episode has backfired as people are questioning how building a tin shed cost a whopping ₹9 crore. He stated on Twitter that Mr. Naidu and his followers raised a hue and cry over Praja Vedika’s demolition. But people understood the reality and they have also started discussing the large-scale corruption in the construction of the capital city Amaravati.

Drawing comparisons

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy further said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy knew when to be friendly with other parties and under what circumstances should he revolt.

He was replying to a tweet by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not like N. Chandrababu Naidu to dictate terms that his party leaders should follow whatever decision he takes.

Mr. Naidu apparently felt that his support to the BJP should be appreciated and his alliance with the Congress-led coalition hailed, just because he considered those moves right.

In his Twitter message, Mr. Srinivas posted a graphic containing a photo of the demolished Praja Vedika and another one on the cancellation of flights between Vijayawada and Singapore with the caption “let us demolish Amaravati and develop Hyderabad.”