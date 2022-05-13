Andhra Pradesh: Twin ports will spur growth of Nellore district, says Collector

‘CM will lay stone for Ramayapatnam port soon’

Nellore district is all set to witness rapid economic growth thanks to its two ports, said Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

Speaking after distributing ₹10,000 each under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme to 10,689 seafaring fishermen as compensation for the annual fishing holiday, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Ramayapatnam port soon. The Juvaladinne harbour would be developed at a cost of ₹300 crore by the ‘fisherman-friendly’ government, he said.

The new port, along with the private Krishnapatnam port, would contribute to development in the district which is endowed with a 120-km coastline, he said. The district accounted for exports worth over ₹5,000 crore and the new initiatives would lead to an increase in earnings in foreign exchange significantly, he said.

A group of fishermen thanked the government for increasing the diesel subsidy to ₹9 per litre from the earlier ₹6 per litre. ‘‘We are grateful to the government for doubling the accident insurance benefit for fishermen to ₹10 lakh,” they said.