Twelve injured as bulls run amok during ‘jallikattu’ near Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh

Twelve persons, mostly youth, were injured, one of them critically, when a herd of bulls ran amok at the ‘pasuvula parasa’ (popularly known as ‘jallikattu’), at Chekkunattam village of Kuppam mandal on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The critically injured person was dragged by a bull up to a distance of 200 feet after a rope got entangled in his legs. He was admitted to PES Medical College Hospital in Kuppam.

The event was conducted by a group of youth belonging to the TDP. In fact, when the TDP cadre took the proposal to the notice of Kuppam in-charge and MLC Kancharla Srikanth last week, he was said to have advised them to stay away from organising such events, contending that they would only tarnish the image of the party should there be any untoward incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ignoring the advice, the youngsters organised the bull race and even announced prize money for the winning bulls.

The TDP cadre took it as a matter of prestige to counter the series of such events organised all over Kuppam constituency during the YSRCP term.

Against this backdrop, about 500 head of cattle from all over Kuppam mandal and the border villages of Tamil Nadu were brought for the race.

When the race was in full swing, a herd of bulls suddenly strayed into the crowd, injuring 12 persons. The area police later visited the village and took stock of the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.