HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twelve ganja smugglers arrested in Chittoor district

No pressure on handling ganja cases, says Tirupati SP

July 19, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - CHITTOOR/TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Palamaner police in Chittoor district on July 18 (Tuesday) arrested twelve people on charge of smuggling ganja and seized 11 kgs of contraband from their possession.

A crackdown on the smuggling network over the last week has led to the seizure of 50 kg ganja and the arrest of 35 persons, most of them hailing from the Visakhapatnam Agency, who were found selling the contraband to the locals in sachets.

Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that the police were committed to making the border sub-division a ‘ganja-free zone’.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy brushed aside the reports that appeared in a section of the media over the pressure exerted on the department in dealing with ganja related cases.

The regular offenders arrested under the NDPS cases would be booked under Preventive Detention Act, he said, referring to a proposal under consideration to this effect.

Drug Abuse Control Committees have been formed in 96 colleges in the Tirupati district, Mr. Reddy said and appealed to the college managements and the parents to keep a watch on their wards and provide the necessary counselling.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.