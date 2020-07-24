TVS rolls out new ESI scheme

TVS Motor Company vice-president (utility products) S. Vaidyanathan has stated that the company rolled out ‘Buy now pay after six months’ EMI scheme for TVS XL100 across India to enable customers purchase vehicles for immediate requirement.
TVS XL100 is available in variants like TVS XL100 Comfort i-TouchStart, XL100 Heavy Duty i-TouchStart, XL100 Heavy Duty i-TouchStart Special edition, according to him.
In a statement on Friday, Mr. Vaidyanathan said that the lockdown saw many returning to their villages and hometowns and staying together. With additional members in a single home, many customers were witnessing the need to have a second multi-purpose two-wheeler for convenience. In some cases, children from other towns have returned to their hometown and now understand the travel struggles of aged parents thus fuelling the need to buy for them affordable and comfortable vehicles.
“With the growing safety concerns in the face of the pandemic, there will be an increase in requirement for solo and sanitised mobility solutions for daily commute as well as business. This will create demand for multi-utility two-wheelers which can serve the dual purpose of commuting as well as supporting business," he said, adding 'Buy now pay after six months’ EMI scheme was launched with the customer-first approach.”
