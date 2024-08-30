ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motors donates 16 motorcycles to TTD

Published - August 30, 2024 06:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

TVS MD Venu Sudarshan handing over the keys of the motorcycles to TTD officials at Tirumala temple on Friday.

Venu Sudarshan, Managing Director of the Chennai-based TVS Motors and former trustee of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board donated a fleet of 16 company motorcycles to TTD, here on Friday.

Out of the total, 15 were electric bikes, with the full donation worth approximately ₹22 lakh. The event included a puja ceremony for the new bikes, attended by TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao and Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary. After the puja, Mr. Sudarshan officially handed over the keys to the TTD officials. Tirumala DI Subramanyam was also present at the occasion.

