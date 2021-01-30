Andhra Pradesh

TVS launches new model

TVS Pioneer showroom managing director Chukapalli Ramesh launching the new model of TVS XL Winner moped at Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR
Staff Reporter GUNTUR 30 January 2021 08:43 IST
Updated: 30 January 2021 08:43 IST

Pioneer TVS managing director Chukapalli Ramesh on Friday launched TVS XL winner moped in the market. Pioneer TVS, which has been operating in Guntur for 40 years, unveiled the new TVS Excel Winner moped.

CEO Premchand said that the TVS XL Winner moped will have a front hydraulic suspension, mobile charging facility, premium dual tone seats and LED DRL.

CEO Nimmagadda Premchand, TVS area sales manager Karthik and territory sales manager Syed were present.

