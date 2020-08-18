T.V. Kattimani appointed first V-C of tribal varsity

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 August 2020 23:55 IST

Former Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak, T.V. Kattimani, has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP). Registrar of Andhra University, who is the mentor of CTUAP, has received the orders from Deputy Secretary Bharat Bhushan Bhagat. The orders also said that the appointment of the V-C is as per Statute 2 of the Central Universities Act. 2009, for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office, or until he attains the age of 70 years.

