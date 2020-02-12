Andhra Pradesh

Turtles released into Godavari

Forest officials releasing the turtles into the Godavari at Chinchinada on Tuesday.

First time a racket was busted in W. Godavari, says official

Officials of the Forest Department on Tuesday released the turtles, rescued from a smuggling gang, into a tributary of the Godavari after conducting panchanama at Chinchinada village in Elamanchili mandal.

“Following the directions of the court and as per the instructions of West Godavari District Forest Officer (DFO-Territorial) P. Ramakrishna, the turtles were released into the river. All the turtles were alive when they are freed,” said Nallajerla Deputy Range Officer (DRO) Ch. Srinivas Rao. The Kalla police intercepted a vehicle and seized the animals being smuggled in a container after packing them in gunny bags on Monday. The turtles along with two persons were handed over to the Forest Department personnel for necessary action on Monday.

Eluru Forest Range Officer S.V.K. Kumar said that Chinchinada Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Kagitapalli Srinivas Rao, of Elamanchili mandal, conducted panchanama and a report along with the video footages of the live turtles being released into the river would be submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, the Forest officials said turtle smuggling had been noticed for the first time in the district and efforts were being made to identify the kingpin of the racket.

“We suspect the smugglers have wide network and engaged labourers for collecting turtles from the water bodies. Instructions have been given to step up vigil at the wet lands and on the goods vehicles in East and West Godavari districts in wake of the turtles smuggling racket, which has links to the neighbouring States,” said a forest official.

