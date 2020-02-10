Turtle smuggling racket busted, two from West Bengal arrested

In a joint operation, the Police and the Forest Department personnel seized 350 live turtles being smuggled in a container and arrested two persons in this connection in Kalla mandal in West Godavari district. The seized turtles and the smugglers were produced in the court on Monday.

According to Nallajerla Deputy Range Officer (DRO) Ch. Srinivas Rao, on a tip-off that turtles were being smuggled in a container police intercepted the vehicle and rescued them. The turtles were collected at the wet lands in different places in East and West Godavari districts and were being smuggled to West Bengal, the DRO said.

The accused — Sukumar Pal and Bipula Biswas — natives of Bangal village in West Bengal, have been arrested. The turtles along with the accused were produced in a court at Bhimavaram. Following, the directions of the court, the turtles will be released into nearby water bodies.

“The accused are smuggling the turtles after packing them in gunny bags and plastic trays. All the turtles are alive,” the Kalla police said.

The Forest Department personnel will conduct ‘panchanama’ before freeing the turtles and a case has been registered under Section 9 and 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Efforts are on to find the destination of the truck and the other accused involved in the racket, Mr. Srinivas Rao told The Hindu.