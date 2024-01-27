Turpu Kapu leaders stage protest demanding BC-A status

January 27, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

All India Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham national president Pisini Chandramohan on Saturday asked the State government to include the community in BC-A category since the existing BC-D category was not helping the community get the fruits of the reservation due to the inclusion of several new castes in the category.

The association organised a protest here to seek the BC-A category and enhancement of reservation percentage from 7 to 12.

He alleged that the State government had failed to question the Telangana government when it abolished reservation for the Turpu Kapus living in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Former Minister Padala Aruna, association leaders Pogiri Suresh Babu, Burle Sridhar, Kotla Krishna, and Pativada Krishnaveni were among those present.

