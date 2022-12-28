Turpu Kapu association demands BC-A status for community

December 28, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samskshema Sangham president Picini Chandra Mohan on December 28 (Wednesday) asked all political parties to join hands to ensure BC-A status for the community and put the issues of Turpu Kapus in their respective manifestos for 2024 general elections.

Speaking to media, he said that the successive governments had done an injustice to the Turpu Kapus which needs BC-A status to get reservations both government jobs and educational institutions.

Mr. Chandra Mohan and leaders of the association submitted a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudraraju in Vizianagaram, urging him to strive for obtaining BC-A status for the community.

“The community has nearly 45 lakh populations in the State. However, the government says that the population is only 16 lakh .This is unfortunate. We have decided to support the political parties which gives assurance to us over the BC-A status in their poll manifestos,” said Mr. Chandra Mohan.

Srikakulam District Congress Committee-BC Cell president Dhanna Boginaidu said that a delegation would meet Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, seeking justice for the community. He said that the reservation should also go up 12% in accordance to the population of teh community.