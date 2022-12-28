ADVERTISEMENT

Turpu Kapu association demands BC-A status for community

December 28, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samskshema Sangham urges all political parties to include the issue in their manifestos for 2024 elections

K Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samskshema Sangham members before submitting memorandum to APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Samskshema Sangham president Picini Chandra Mohan on December 28 (Wednesday) asked all political parties to join hands to ensure BC-A status for the community and put the issues of Turpu Kapus in their respective manifestos for 2024 general elections.

Speaking to media, he said that the successive governments had done an injustice to the Turpu Kapus which needs BC-A status to get reservations both government jobs and educational institutions.

Mr. Chandra Mohan and leaders of the association submitted a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudraraju in Vizianagaram, urging him to strive for obtaining BC-A status for the community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The community has nearly 45 lakh populations in the State. However, the government says that the population is only 16 lakh .This is unfortunate. We have decided to support the political parties which gives assurance to us over the BC-A status in their poll manifestos,” said Mr. Chandra Mohan.

Srikakulam District Congress Committee-BC Cell president Dhanna Boginaidu said that a delegation would meet Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, seeking justice for the community. He said that the reservation should also go up 12% in accordance to the population of teh community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US