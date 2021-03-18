Turnaround possible with a few policy changes, say VSP employees

‘Moratorium on loans and GST, and allocation of captive mines will work wonders’

It has been about 35 days since the employees of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), have been agitating against the proposed 100% strategic sale of the only shore-based steel plant in the country by the Union Government.

Even as the Centre is firm on going ahead with its proposal, the employees say that the “loss-making” steel plant will make a turnaround in a short span of two years, if only the Centre is willing to implement a few measures and bring in some policy changes.

The steel plant has all the trappings of becoming a global giant. It can remain as a profitable public sector unit, says the employees, who have been agitating under various banners such as CITU, AITUC and BMS.

Deficit budget

“The steel plant is being given a step-brotherly treatment since its inception. It was established after 32 persons had laid down their lives for the cause during the ‘Visakha Ukku - Andhrula Hakku’ agitation in 1966,” says J. Ramakrishna, an employee and vice-president of the All India Steel Workers’ Federation (AISWF).

Due to abnormal delay in completion of the steel plant on time, its estimated cost had gone up from ₹2,500 crore to ₹8,500 crore, he recalled.

“The Union Government had always wanted to shelve the project citing escalation in costs. After much persuasion, it had agreed to bear only ₹4,000 crore. The remaining amount had to be souced from the market at higher interest rate. It had, therefore, been commissioned with a deficit budget. The steel plant was thus caught in a debt trap,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

“After paying up the initial loan of ₹4,500 crore, the VSP had obtained a loan of about ₹11,600 crore for expanding the plant from 3.3 MTPA to 7.3 MTPA. Every month, the plant pays around ₹220 crore towards interest, and this is escalating the production cost,” says Ch. Narasinga Rao of the Visakha Steel Parirakshana Porata Committee.

‘Convert loan into equity’

The loan can be converted into equity to reduce the interest burden and the banks may be asked to consider giving the plant a three-year moratorium, say a few employees.

“Measures such as these, and increasing the credit limit from ₹12,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore can change the fortunes of the plant,” the employees say.

A two-year moratorium on GST and reduction on demurrage charges on rakes by the Indian Railways can do wonders, they observe.

The VSP is, perhaps, the only major PSU steel plant without any captive iron ore mines, says Mr. Ramakrishna.

The M.N. Dastur and Company, the consultant of the plant, in its detailed project report (DPR) in the early 1970s had clearly mentioned that the survival of the plant depended on the allotment of an iron ore block under the NMDC in Bailadila.

“This has never happened. Moreover, when it was de-merged from SAIL in 1982, we had lost the mines that were under SAIL,” say the employees agitating under a makeshift tent in shifts.

VSP needs 12 MT of iron ore annually for producing about 5.5 MT of steel. At present, the iron ore is being sourced at the market price that ranges from ₹4,500 per tonne to ₹7,000 per tonne, depending on the quality requirement and ferrous content. This apart, a transport cost of around ₹700 per tonne is being incurred, they say.

“If the VSP has its own mines, the cost per tonne will come down by at least ₹1,500. This entails a huge saving in the production cost, which can lead to profits,” say Mr. Ramakrishna.

The transport cost can also be brought down by laying a slurry pipeline, the proposal for which has been struck down by the government.

“The steel plant has always been put to difficulty by the government. By bringing in a few policy decision changes, it can be retained under the CPSU as a profitable unit. Its capacity can also be enhanced to 20 MTPA,” the employees say.