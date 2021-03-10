Turn up in strength, Collector urges voters

Polling today in GMC and five other municipalities

Arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of elections to Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Collector Vivek Yadav urged voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their right to vote, as the GMC is witnessing elections after a gap of 16 years. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with GMC, five municipalities of Tenali, Repalle, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda and Sattenapalli are also going to polls.

Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said that 521 polling stations have been arranged in 56 wards. Arrangements were made to form queue lines, barricades and other facilities. Around 3,200 polling personnel have been drafted for poll duty and special counters have been set up at distribution centres. Fifteen zonal officers and 44 route officers were appointed.

Ms. Anuradha inspected the reception counter and distribution of polling material at Polytechnic College, Nallapadu. The Commissioner called upon the voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their voting right.

Revenue Divisional Officer Bhaskara Reddy and Additional Commissioner Niranjana Reddy were present.