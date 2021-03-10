Turn up in strength, Collector urges voters

Arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of elections to Guntur Municipal Corporation.
Collector Vivek Yadav urged voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their right to vote, as the GMC is witnessing elections after a gap of 16 years. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with GMC, five municipalities of Tenali, Repalle, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda and Sattenapalli are also going to polls.
Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said that 521 polling stations have been arranged in 56 wards. Arrangements were made to form queue lines, barricades and other facilities. Around 3,200 polling personnel have been drafted for poll duty and special counters have been set up at distribution centres. Fifteen zonal officers and 44 route officers were appointed.
Ms. Anuradha inspected the reception counter and distribution of polling material at Polytechnic College, Nallapadu. The Commissioner called upon the voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their voting right.
Revenue Divisional Officer Bhaskara Reddy and Additional Commissioner Niranjana Reddy were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath