Turmeric farmers can hope for good times, says expert

‘Growing demand and fall in supplies indicate possible price hike in near future’

Turmeric farmers can ‘expect better prices’ and need not resort to distress or panic sale if the growing demand and fall in supplies are any indication.

According to information, the price that hovered between ₹8,000 and ₹9,000 per quintal sometime ago increased by about ₹2,000 per quintal for a brief period 20 days back. However, the current price stands at ₹7,450 per quintal but it is likely to pick up in near future. Even the government is contemplating holding the stocks for a few days and releasing them at an ‘appropriate time’. The government expects the turmeric prices to stay firm on strong demand, both locally and in the export market.

The government has procured 49,987 metric tonnes of turmeric worth ₹376.65 crore during 2019-20 to rescue farmers from distress sale. About half of it is lying in cold storages, sources say.

The price remained stagnant in the ₹5,000-7,000 per quintal band for some years that resulted in many turmeric growers shifting to alternative crops. It is one of the reasons behind the gap between demand and supply. Now there is a ‘higher export demand’ and tight supply conditions due to climatic adversity in turmeric growing regions. Officials, referring to India’s exports, say that turmeric exports during April-September 2020 increased by 42% compared with the corresponding period the previous year.

Promising situation

When contacted, Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy says that turmeric prices are expected to go up in near future. On the one hand domestic and export demand for turmeric is rising because it is seen as an immunity-boosting product and on the other there is a fall in production across the globe. “So, farmers are requested to hold their stocks. They need not go for distress sale,” he opines.

Mr. Nagi Reddy says that the Central government does not fix MSP for turmeric. So the State government, in a first such initiative, announced MSP through GO 28 on January 9, 2020. No other State has taken such measures, he says.

Turmeric is cultivated across the State except in Anantapur district. The area of cultivation has gone up from 20,835 hectares in 2015-16 to 30,518 hectares in 2020-21.