Turlapati seeks Bharat Ratna for Pingali Venkayya

Veteran Journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao on Sunday said that national flag designer Pingali Venkayya deserves Bharat Ratna. Mr. Kutumba Rao lauded the effort of Vijaya Krishna Jana Jagruthi (VKJG), a social organisation, for completing the signature campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for Venkayya belonging to the Krishna district. A total of one lakh individuals have signed in favour of the demand.

Addressing the gathering here during the 17th anniversary of VKJG, Mr. Kutumba Rao has highlighted the role of Machilipatnam in the field of education and the active role of prominent leaders in the freedom struggle.

