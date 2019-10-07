Turlapati seeks Bharat Ratna for Pingali Venkayya

Veteran Journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao on Sunday said that national flag designer Pingali Venkayya deserves Bharat Ratna. Mr. Kutumba Rao lauded the effort of Vijaya Krishna Jana Jagruthi (VKJG), a social organisation, for completing the signature campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for Venkayya belonging to the Krishna district. A total of one lakh individuals have signed in favour of the demand.
Addressing the gathering here during the 17th anniversary of VKJG, Mr. Kutumba Rao has highlighted the role of Machilipatnam in the field of education and the active role of prominent leaders in the freedom struggle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.