Tuni woman’s gesture wins heart of police

A woman in Tuni in East Godavari district has won the appreciation of Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang for her gesture towards the police on COVID-19 duty in the town.

The woman, Lokamani, a Class IV employee in a private school, bought soft drinks and offered them to the policemen at a picket three days ago.

Lauding her initiative, Mr. Sawang spoke to Ms. Lokamani over the telephone and thanked her for her magnanimity. He enquired about her duties, welfare of her family and children, and advised her to take every care to prevent coronavirus.

“I thank the woman for her gesture towards the policemen working during the crisis. Her treat to the police will boost our strength and courage,” Mr. Sawang tweeted on Saturday.

The DGP also appreciated the police for honouring the woman by offering her ‘pasupu kumkuma’, medicines and groceries.

KTR’s pat

Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao also lauded the “kind gesture” of Ms. Lokamani during the lockdown.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi directed the Tuni police to visit Ms. Lokamani and thank her in person.

“The woman, who has been regularly observing the police discharge their duties in hot summer, thought of extending some help to them. After receiving her salary for the month, Ms. Lokamani bought cool drinks and offered them to the police posted at the picket,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem told The Hindu.

Return gift

Tuni Rural Circle Inspector K. Kishore Babu and other staff visited Ms. Lokamani’s house and enquired about the health condition of her family members. They offered her a sari and blouse and ‘pasupu kumkuma’ as a token of their gratitude.

“You are working for us and it is our responsibility to take care of you,” Ms. Lokamani told the CI.

Responding to her observation, Mr. Kishore Babu said, “Amma you are so humane. Your kindness has moved us. Many policemen are sweating it out to prevent the spread of the virus, and your sweet words give us much strength.”

The East Godavari police also gave her rice, tamarind, pulses, oil and other material enough for one month.