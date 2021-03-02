Tuni rioting case: Mudragada, others attend Railway court

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2021 16:09 IST

Former minister and Kapu reservation agitation leader Mudragada Padmanabham, along with few others appeared in Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Railway Court) in Tuni rioting case on Tuesday.

The Kapu Gharjana Sabha, organised by some Kapu leaders in Tuni town in East Godavari district on January 31, 2016, seeking inclusion of Kapus in Bcs list, turned violent when some protestors stopped Ratnachal Express and torched the bogies and a few police vehicles.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case and the Railway Court summoned the suspects today.

