Andhra Pradesh

Tuni rioting case: Mudragada, others attend Railway court

Kapu leader and former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former minister and Kapu reservation agitation leader Mudragada Padmanabham, along with few others appeared in Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Railway Court) in Tuni rioting case on Tuesday.

The Kapu Gharjana Sabha, organised by some Kapu leaders in Tuni town in East Godavari district on January 31, 2016, seeking inclusion of Kapus in Bcs list, turned violent when some protestors stopped Ratnachal Express and torched the bogies and a few police vehicles.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case and the Railway Court summoned the suspects today.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 4:09:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tuni-rioting-case-mudragada-others-attend-railway-court/article33971284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY