Tuni records highest maximum temperature in State

About 117 mandals in the State are likely to witness heatwave conditions and two mandals are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, one mandal each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli districts may witness severe heatwave conditions.

Similarly, several mandals in Anakapalli, East Godavari, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR and Vizianagaram are likely to witness heatwave conditions.

On Monday, four mandals experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 24 mandals experienced heatwave conditions in coastal districts.

Tuni recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the State. Gannavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Bapatla, Amaravati and Narsapur were among the stations that recorded a maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius.