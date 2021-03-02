Tuni arson: trial begins in Railway Court today

The trial in the Tuni arson case, in which some people sustained injuries and some railway bogies, police vehicles and other property were set afire by miscreants at Tuni in East Godavari district five years ago, will commence in the Railway Court on Tuesday.
Cases have been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
51 cases withdrawn
However, the Home Department issued a Government Order on March 18, 2020, withdrawing 51 cases registered by Tuni Town and Rural police and the GRP, against the activists involved in the Kapu reservation agitation.
The RPF personnel who filed cases under several sections of the Indian Railway Act, 1989, recently filed a chargesheet. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Railway court) served summons on 40 persons and directed them to appear in court on March 2.
