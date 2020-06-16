Tungabhadra Pushkarams to be organised from Nov. 20

Tungabhadra Pushkarams will be organised at Mantralayam in the district from November 20 to December 1.
With a large number of people from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka being expected to converge for the Pushkarams, the district authorities have begun the preprations.
The officials are considering the places where a large crowd can be accommodated. The administration is also mulling strategy in view of the COVID pandemic if the situation continues to be like what it is today. Preparatory work has begun to ensure the smooth conduct of the event with adequate facilities for pilgrims. SP K. Fakkeerappa on Tuesday held talks with Raghavendra Mutt seer Subudendra Teerthulu and inspected the ghats along the Tungabhadra. He instructed Raghavendra Mutt engineer Suresh to get plans ready for a watch tower, VIP parking lot and other amenities.
Pilgrim amenities
A conference hall, amenities centre and other facilities need to be set up in advance, he said. During the 12-day event, around 1 lakh people are expected to visit Raghavendra Mutt daily. “A command control centre needs to be set up, apart from a new parking lot close to the bus station,” said Mr. Fakkeerappa.
The SP also inspected the queue line at the Mutt and instructed the officials to continue the sanitation measures on the premises after the lockdown.
