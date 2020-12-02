Tungabhadra Pushkaralu conclude on a grand note

KURNOOL

02 December 2020 01:18 IST

About 1.5 lakh people visited the 23 ghats along the river

The 12-day Tungabhadra Pushkaralu concluded on Tuesday night with “Pancha Nadi Harathi” given to the river at Sankal Bagh Ghat after District Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli offered silk robes to “Tungabhadra Talli” at the ghat.

The district administration and the police department heaved a sigh of relief as the event passed off without any untoward incident. The District Collector participated in the poornahuthi at the specially built homa gundam at Sankal Bagh.

By a rough estimate, about 1.5 lakh people visited the 23 ghats along the river during the 12 days at various places from Melagnur to Sangameswaram in the district.

Hundreds of officials from 14 departments chipped in to ensure nothing went wrong while following all COVID-19 protocols.

Twelve different types of homams were performed on the 12 days of pushkaralu and people were allowed to take bath under shower. At some ghats where there was sufficient water, some people took a dip.

Cultural programmes were conducted on all 12 days, and on the concluding letters of appreciation were given to some personnel.