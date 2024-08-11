Tungabhadra gate washed away: Minister Payyavula Keshav underscores urgency of restoring it

Minister of Finance and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav underscored the urgency of restoring the Tungabhadra Dam Gate at Hospet in Karnataka, which was washed away due to flooding into the reservoir on Saturday night (August 10, 2024.)

Minister Payyavula Keshav conveyed his message from New Delhi on Sunday (August 11, 2024), concerning the Andhra Pradesh government’s swift action in response to the incident. He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in contact with the Karnataka State government on the incident and ordered measures to tackle the possible flooding along the catchment areas in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh on alert; 19th gate of Tungabadhra reservoir washed away in Karnataka’s Hospet

Minister Keshav called for the immediate alertness of State authorities on coming to know of the reservoir gate being washed away. He further highlighted the immense impact of the incident on the agricultural communities of Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

The Minister stressed on the need for measures to expedite restoration of the dam gate and address potential remedies, including alternative gate designs and temporary water stoppage strategies. Assuring the public along the downstream in the State, Mr. Keshav said that the State government was focussing on resolving the matter and preventing further water wastage from the dam.

The government had already initiated measures and was actively exploring all possible alternatives to prevent water further wastage. Mr. Keshav assured that the government was committed to ensuring minimal disruption of the lives and livelihoods of farmers reliant on the Tungabhadra Dam.