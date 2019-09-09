Tungabhadra canal develops breaches

The Guntakal Branch Canal (GBC) of Tungabhadra’s High Level Canal (HLC) developed breaches at three places on Sunday and it comes close on the heels of a major breach to High Level Main Canal on Saturday and the estimated loss of water due to it was about 0.5 tmcft.

Breach location

Even before the engineers could plug the breach on the main canal of the HLC, these new breaches on the branch canal that carries water from the High Level Canal to Guntakal and Aluru in Kurnool, has exposed the lack of preparedness of the engineering staff responsible for maintenance of the canal during the non-release time.

About 200 cusecs of water was going waste in the morning and efforts were on to shut down water diversion into the branch canal. The latest breach took place between Karakamukkala and Velpumadugu villages of Vidapanakal mandal of Anantapur district. The breach of the HLC main canal took place at 138 km at Yerragunta in Kanekal mandal and this breach was anticipated by the lashkar, who was keeping a watch on the small leaks in the bund for the past two days. With no action being taken to plug the leak, a major breach took place.Last year a major breach was plugged at a cost of ₹30 lakh at Mylapuram in Bommanahal mandal and this new breach was a few hundred metres away from the last year’s spot.

While the HLC has been designed to carry 2,140 cusecs, due to lack of lining on the main canal for 12 km from the point where water enters Andhra Pradesh, the State is able to draw only 800 cusecs. Similar is the situation in Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal with 2,000 cusecs being pumped from Pothyreddypadu, only 900 cusecs reach the Jeedipalli reservoir, the first storage point in the district.