Tungabhadra Board embarks on massive plugging operation

Tungabhadra Board has embarked on a massive operation to plug all the unauthorised tapping points on the 250-km Tungabhadra Low Level Canal both in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh by injecting cement concrete slurry into pipes inserted at the bed level of the canal at nearly 800 points.

Tungabhadra Dam, which is supposed to get 212 tmcft of water in a season, has been receiving only 163 tmcft on average.

Of that, the allocation for High Level Canal (HLC) that serves Anantapur is 32 tmcft and for Low Level Canal (LLC) that serves both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh it is 24 tmcft, but for the past several years it has been limited to 24 tmcft (HLC) and 19 tmcft (LLC).

Tungabhadra Dam Superintending Engineer K. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu that even out of the 19 tmcft, a large quantity was being unauthorisedly tapped all along the 250 km stretch of the canal under the TB Board’s control at nearly 800 tapping points from either bed level or a little higher by inserting pipes of various diameters from 2 inches to 6 inches.

The unlined canal winds across 150 km in Karnataka before entering Andhra Pradesh.

The canal runs for another 120 km in Kurnool district.

Influential farmers with political backing have been resorting to such acts, depriving the legitimate ayacutdars in both the States of their quota of irrigation water.

Plugging each tapping point costs between ₹5,000 to ₹13,000 depending on the length and diameter of the pipe.

Thorough work

During a field visit to Moka section in Karnataka, a team from The Hindu found that the Tungabhadra Board engineers have begun plugging unauthorised tapping points at Banapur village (104.1 km from the dam). A slurry pumping machine sends the mix from both sides of the bund with equipment placed on the canal bund on a tractor. Divisional Engineer M. Sevala Naik said that before the release of water for drinking water purposes of Kurnool city, all the illegal tapping points would be closed.

Some of the pipes were laid about 10 years ago and identified this season, while others were inserted while there was no flow in the canal during night time. Engineers said they face a lot of political pressure both in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to not proceed with the plugging operations, with even some Members of Parliament making frantic phone calls asking them not to disturb the existing set-up.

Security cover

TB Board workers said that at most of the places, they sought the protection of local police in order to prevent any faceoff with local farmers.

Cropping patterns also need to change so that more farmers get benefit of available water, the Tungabhadra Engineers said.

A majority of those along the canal go for paddy with flood irrigation. Irrigated dry crops were best suited for the region, they said, but no effort is made to convince the farmers.