Tune into AIR for EAMCET training classes: Minister

Minister for Social Welfare Pinipe Viswarup on Wednesday said to enable students utilise their time at home for academic preparation, the Social Welfare Department, along with welfare Gurukulams, has designed an EAMCET training programme that would be broadcast by All India Radio(AIR) , Akashvani Vijayawada centre.

In a statement, Mr. Viswarup said the programme would be broadcast for half an hour from 10.30 a.m to 11 a.m from April 16 (Thursday).

The Minister said students who did not have a radio set at home, could use a smart phone and download the AIR mobile app to listen to the classes.

How to download app

Explaining the steps involved in the downloading, he said students should go to Google Play Store and search for “NewsOnAir-Prasar Bharati Official App”, install the app, open it and select “Telugu Language”- live radio, and select “View all”. Go to ‘Andhra Pradesh’ and select “AIR VIJAYAWADA”.

In normal mobiles and other radio equipment, the frequency to be selected is: 837 MHz, Medium Wave (MW).