Tumultuous welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Anantapur

Thousands of Congress workers walk along with the Congress leader in Andhra Pradesh

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi on its 37th day entered Andhra Pradesh at D. Hirehal mandal of Anantapur district to a tumultuous welcome from thousands of party workers and supporters.

While the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah accompanied Mr. Gandhi from Rampura in Karnataka to the Andhra Pradesh border and at Jajirakallu Toll Plaza, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath, former president N. Raghuveera Reddy, working president Tulasi Reddy, DCC president Prathap and Gandhi Dada, welcomed him holding a large banner across the road.

At noon, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was moving like a festive procession with all trappings of a massive jatara, with an exclusive band leading it, 600 police personnel drawn from various parts of the district providing a wall-like shield on both sides. Large banners and festoons dotted the 8-km route from Jajirakallu to Obulapuram, before re-entering Karnataka to move towards Ballari.

Security was very tight and Mr. Gandhi refused to speak to the media, and only those having passes were allowed closer to him in the tent, where he took some rest for the noon. The yatra resumed at 5 p.m. and arrived at Halakundi Mutt on the outskirts of Ballari. Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Ballari on Saturday, while there will be a break on Sunday and Monday for the voting in the AICC presidential elections.

Mr. Gandhi’s yatra would re-enter Andhra Pradesh on October 18 at Kshetragudi arriving from Ballari and will walk up to Aluru in Kurnool district and take some rest for the afternoon. A number of Congress leaders from all over the State have begun arriving at Aluru and Adoni to be part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district from Aluru to Mantralayam for four days.

A number of Congress workers dressed as mythological characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman, Krishna, and the Father of the Nation Gandhiji walked along with Mr. Gandhi and would continue till he reaches Raichur in Karnataka after finishing the Andhra leg.