‘Tulu Vamsa Prashasti’ inscription identified in Lepakshi, says historian

October 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

A long inscription on ‘Tulu Vamsa Prashasti’ (Genealogy of the Tulu clan) has been identified on the north-facing wall of the second rampart at Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple complex in Lepakshi in Sri Sathya Sai District, according to historian and tourism journalist MyNaa Swamy. The inscription talks about the land, gold and cows donated to the temple.

Commissioned in 1533 AD by Vijayanagara emperor Achyutaraya Devarayulu, who had contributed to the construction of the temple, the inscription is longer than all the inscriptions found in Lepakshi. The script used is Kannada and the language is Sanskrit.

Tirumalamma, a Sanskrit poetess during the Achyutaraya’s reign, composed the text, wherein it has been mentioned that legendary personalities such as the Buddha, Pururava, Turvasu and Yayati were the founding ancestors of their respective clans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The inscription includes the names of Thimmabhupati – Devakidevi, Ishwara Nayakudu – Bukkamamba, Narasa Nayakudu – Thimppamba, Nagalamba, Obamba, Narasimharaya, Sri Krishna Devaraya and others. Also, the titles of the Krishna Rayas include Mururarayaganda, Trisamudradhipati, Arirayavibhada, Hindu Raya Suratrana and Dushta Sardula Mardanaha”, Mr. Swamy told media persons.

He said the inscription stated that the kings of the Tulu clan provided great administration and defeated kings, including those from Chera, Chola and Pandya dynasties; Bahmani sultans; and Gajapatis, to expand their Vijayanagara kingdom. Achyuta Devarayulu, in the inscription, claimed to have continued the rule of Dharma by drawing inspiration from the great Kings of his clan.

“The inscription begins with phrases like ‘Subhamastu, Sivamastu and Sri Lepakshi Vireswara Devara,’ followed by Sanskrit verses explaining the inscription. Although the second wall inscription was recorded by the British in 1912, it has not yet been deciphered,” observed Mr. Swamy, whose book ‘Temple architecture and art of Vijayanagara – Lepakshi’ was released recently in New Delhi.

Sound and Light show

Mr. Swamy appealed to the Central and State governments to organise ‘Sound and Light’ show in the historical cities of Penukonda and Lepakshi. Coming in the wake of the recently held ‘World Tourism Day’, the appeal also included a plea to the Centre to establish museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.