Tulasi Reddy seeks fresh survey on ‘Kapu Nestham’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N. Tulasi Reddy on Sunday urged the government to include the names of Kapu women from Rayalaseema in the list of beneficiaries of the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme.
In a statement, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said GO No. 4 was released on January 28 on financial grant of ₹75,000 (₹ 15,000 in each of five years) to women aged between 54-60 years belonging to the Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities with an aim to improve their living standards.
The list of the beneficiaries is ready since the programme is proposed to be implemented from June 24. But the name of not a single Kapu woman from the Rayalaseema region has found place in the beneficiaries list, said the Congress leader and attributed it to the ignorance of the volunteers engaged in the survey.
Mr. Tulasi Reddy said people who were called Reddys in the Rayalaseema region were actually Kapus, according to their caste certificates. Women belonging to the Kapu caste here (in Rayalaseema) eked out a living as farm labour, migrant workers or vegetable vendors in village markets.
The Congress leader said since all of them were eligible for the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, the government should order a fresh door-to-door survey and include their names in the beneficiaries’ list.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath