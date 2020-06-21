Tulasi Reddy seeks fresh survey on ‘Kapu Nestham’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N. Tulasi Reddy on Sunday urged the government to include the names of Kapu women from Rayalaseema in the list of beneficiaries of the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme.

In a statement, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said GO No. 4 was released on January 28 on financial grant of ₹75,000 (₹ 15,000 in each of five years) to women aged between 54-60 years belonging to the Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities with an aim to improve their living standards.

The list of the beneficiaries is ready since the programme is proposed to be implemented from June 24. But the name of not a single Kapu woman from the Rayalaseema region has found place in the beneficiaries list, said the Congress leader and attributed it to the ignorance of the volunteers engaged in the survey.

Mr. Tulasi Reddy said people who were called Reddys in the Rayalaseema region were actually Kapus, according to their caste certificates. Women belonging to the Kapu caste here (in Rayalaseema) eked out a living as farm labour, migrant workers or vegetable vendors in village markets.

The Congress leader said since all of them were eligible for the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, the government should order a fresh door-to-door survey and include their names in the beneficiaries’ list.