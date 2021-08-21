‘Tulabharam’ introduced in Tiruchanur temple

TIRUPATI

21 August 2021 02:53 IST

The ‘Tulabharam’ facility was introduced at the temple of Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanur here on the occasion of ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ on Friday, on the lines of the one existing at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

‘Tulabharam’ is an age-old practice of weighing oneself against the weight of valuables or agricultural products and offering the same to the temple. TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, along with Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna offered ‘Tulabharam’, i.e., sat on one side of the balance and weighed themselves against a similar weight of rice, sugarcane and jaggery, which were offered to the temple.

Advertising

Advertising

The huge balance made of brass, costing ₹17 lakh, was donated by Jayachandra Naidu, a Chennai-based businessman and an ardent devotee.

Meanwhile, women thronged the shrine in large numbers in view of ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’, which was performed ‘in private’ (Ekantam) in tune with COVID-19 guidelines. A total of 2,713 devotees, who had booked the tickets online, virtually participated in the vratham. Of them, those within the country would be sent Kumkum packet, bangles and other forms of ‘Prasadam’ through India Post.

The entire event was telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.