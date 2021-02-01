Tuition fee: panel warns of action on errant institutions

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 February 2021 00:23 IST

The A.P. School Education Regulatory Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) has warned private school and college managements of stringent action, if they violate the guidelines in collection of tuition fee and fleece parents.

Commission members V. Narayana Reddy and Prasad visited Timpany School here on Sunday and interacted with parents, who have been agitating seeking implementation of G.O. no. 57 issued by the State government for collection of only 70% of tuition fee for the pandemic period.

Student JAC leader Hemanth Kumar has been on a hunger strike along with parents association members opposite the DEO’s office here for the past three days. They broke their fast following an assurance from the Commission that justice would be done to them.

Prof. Narayana Reddy told the media that for the past eight months parents of various private schools have been demanding implementation of G.O. No. 57 issued by the State government. “The Commission Chairman Justice R. Kanta Rao has directed us to visit the schools and interact with the parents,” he said. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed that only 70% of the tuition fee should be collected in view of the pandemic situation and the economic problems being faced by parents and the amount should be collected in three instalments, he said. The G.O. applies to all schools and colleges, including those in the private sector. Commending the parents association for being steadfast on their demand for justice, he said that other schools in the State should emulate them. Saying that the State government was implementing several welfare schemes like Amma Vodi and Midday Meal, he said many private managements were not implementing them properly.

He said Commission had inspected Narayana and Chaitanya Junior Colleges in Vijayawada and found that the G.O. was not being implemented properly. Justice would be done to the parents, he added.