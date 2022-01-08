Tug ‘Balbir’ sails out of HSL

The 200th vessel ‘Balbir’, which is a 50-tonne Bollard Pull tug, built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., sailed out with HSL engineers onboard for delivery to Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) on Friday.

This was the last delivery in the series of four 50T Bollard Pull Tugs built for the Indian Navy, by the HSL.

The tug has been completely designed and built by the HSL, and the tug can achieve a speed of up to12 nautical miles. During the first sea trials itself, ship has proved her capabilities and achieved performance greater than the contractual requirements.

Cdr J.P. Gupta, Director (Corporate Planning & Personnel), congratulated all officers, staff and workers.

Cmde Kunjumon E. Mathew, Director (Shipbuilding), and other senior officers were present at the flagging off ceremony.