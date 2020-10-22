TUDA limits expanded to 13 more mandals

The area comes under the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) expanded to include 13 mandals, barring 11 villages in Varadaiahpalem and Satyavedu mandals encompassing Sri City, which have been tagged to Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA), though technically falling under Chittoor district.
The government also issued an order appointing the in-charge incumbent S. Harikrishna as the regular Vice-Chairman of TUDA.
At its governing body meeting held here on Wednesday with Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in the chair and in the presence of Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Collector Bharat N. Gupta and Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna among others, it was decided to take up developmental activities in its purview, improve Rayala Cheruvu as a tourist spot, fill up vacant posts and distribute saplings to every household. The meet decided to rope in New Delhi-based South Asia Private Limited to prepare a master plan for the entire TUDA limits.
