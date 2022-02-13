TUDA eyes ₹300 cr. with e-auction of Surappakasam plots

Proposal to create Sri Balaji district has kindled interest among buyers

The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) is eyeing to earn a huge revenue by e-auctioning residential plots at its ‘Padmavathi Nagar township’ coming up at Surappakasam village in Renigunta mandal..

The proposal to create Sri Balaji district headquartered at Tirupati has kindled interest among prospective buyers. As many as 971 plots, divided into three categories to meet the needs of HIG, MIG and LIG sections, will go under the hammer on March 5 and all arrangements are on to ensure the smooth conduct of the auction.

“A sizeable number of plots are earmarked in five acres of land for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to ensure social parity,” says TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna.

The TUDA is coming up with wide roads with black top surface, storm water drainage, underground sewage network, water supply, water and sewage treatment plants, street lighting, electric sub station, compound wall and landscaping and greenscaping in the form of nine parks at this 145-acre site.

The layout is developed abutting the Tirupati-Chennai national highway, which is 10 km from the international airport, 8 km from Tiruchanur Padmavathi Ammavari temple, 5 km and 11 km from Renigunta and Tirupati railway stations respectively.

While the plots are developed in an extent of 3 lakh square yards, commercial plots developed in 20 acres will be auctioned in the next phase. The urban development authority believes that the ‘TUDA brand’ will go well with the prospective buyers, in view of the perennial search for litigation-free land in the burgeoning temple city. “This proposal is also meant to ensure planned expansion of the city towards the south”, Mr. Harikrishna added.