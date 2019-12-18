TUDA chief talks tough on illegal layouts

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has said that top priority will be accorded to accountability and transparency in its administration, indicating that there will be no room for corruption in TUDA.

At a face-to-face meeting of the town planning officials and real estate developers here on Wednesday, he warned that those crossing the ‘Lakshmana Rekha’ would be blacklisted and criminal proceedings initiated against them. Similarly, licensed planners were also warned of dire consequences if they gave wrong guidance to the public, either wilfully or out of ignorance.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy also indicated the need to conduct awareness sessions and tests for the planners to let them keep abreast with the changing scenario. “If they still resort to wilful deviation, they will have their licenses suspended,” he said. “If applications for plan approvals are rejected, the reason for the same should be mentioned specifically, giving no scope for loose ends,” he pointed out.

Referring to certain instances of corruption in the past in the form of illegal layouts, he declined to go for a post-mortem, but reiterated his resolve to properly implement the rules in future. “The ultimate aim of TUDA is to retain the confidence of common denizens to get decent dwelling units in the city,” Mr. Reddy observed.

Changes sought

On the other hand, the real estate developers sought certain policy changes in the layout approval system, which Dr. Reddy and TUDA Vice-Chairman P.S. Girisha promised to take to the notice of the State government.