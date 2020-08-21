TUDA chief distributes clay idols of Ganesha

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman and Chief Whip in the Assembly Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy launched a programme to distribute one lakh clay idols of Lord Ganesha among devotees on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi, at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur on Friday.
Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said 350 artisans worked for 10 days to make the idols. The idols, measuring one-foot in height, are distributed among the public at 43 kiosks set up across his constituency of Chandragiri.
“The aim behind this exercise is to send out a message of protecting the environment,” the Chief Whip said, adding that it also ensured a source of livelihood for artisans.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TUDA Chairman appealed to the public to celebrate the festival indoors. “The unprecedented situation has warranted the government to discourage huge idols and congregations,” he said.
“My native village of Thummalagunta is known for making huge Ganesha idols, but this year villagers are content with a 2.5-feet tall idol made of turmeric, which is considered a symbol of health and prosperity,” he said.
