TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy resigns

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and the Chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), tendered his resignation from the position on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he highlighted that developmental projects worth over ₹950 crore were initiated in the Chandragiri constituency on behalf of TUDA. Mr. Reddy contested as the YSRCP MLA candidate for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency but lost to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the recently held Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

As an MPTC member from Tirupati Rural, he undertook 1,600 padayatras in the constituency to engage with the local people before the elections. Despite his electoral defeat, Mr. Reddy expressed his commitment to honouring the people’s mandate. He strongly denounced the post-election violence that ensued in the constituency.

He is the son of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the former Chandragiri MLA, who contested as the YSRCP’s MP candidate in Ongole in the recent elections but was defeated by TDP.

