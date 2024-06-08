GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy resigns

He says that developmental projects worth over ₹950 crore were initiated in the Chandragiri constituency on behalf of TUDA during his tenure

Updated - June 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy

TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and the Chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), tendered his resignation from the position on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he highlighted that developmental projects worth over ₹950 crore were initiated in the Chandragiri constituency on behalf of TUDA. Mr. Reddy contested as the YSRCP MLA candidate for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency but lost to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the recently held Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

As an MPTC member from Tirupati Rural, he undertook 1,600 padayatras in the constituency to engage with the local people before the elections. Despite his electoral defeat, Mr. Reddy expressed his commitment to honouring the people’s mandate. He strongly denounced the post-election violence that ensued in the constituency.

He is the son of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the former Chandragiri MLA, who contested as the YSRCP’s MP candidate in Ongole in the recent elections but was defeated by TDP.

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.