TU-142, Kursura museums reopen after seven months

04 December 2020 00:51 IST

Navy personnel train staff on COVID-19 protocols

After a gap of over seven months, the TU-142 Aircraft Museum and INS Kursura Submarine Museum at RK Beach were reopened to the public by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), here on Thursday.

The museums were closed in March after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. On Thursday, both the museums received a fair amount of visitors.

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said that they have taken all precautionary measures at the museums keeping in view the COVID-19 situation. A feasiblity study was conducted over reopening of the two museums and a trial run was also held. A meeting was also arranged with Navy personnel to discuss the measures to be taken at the museums.

“Both museums contain sensitive equipment and we cannot simply spray disinfectants. The Navy personnel trained the staff on steps to ensure COVID-19 protocol inside the museums,” Mr. Koteswara Rao said.

“Earlier, we used to allow 10 to 12 visitors at once. But now, we are limiting the number of visitors to seven. Wearing of masks is mandatory at the museums. Moreover, there will be no guides. Visitors can use the display boards to know more about the museums,” he said.