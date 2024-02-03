TTD’s three-day religious conclave kicks off

February 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The three-day Sri Venkateswara Dharmic Sadassu took off at the Asthana mandapam, here on Saturday. The conclave is organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) under the aegis of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and SV Vedic University.

Over 25 pontiffs and religious leaders representing various mutts who participated in the conclave on the first day, it was unanimously proclaimed that the TTD alone could lead the Sanatana Hindu Dharma campaign and sustain its sanctity for posterity.

Sri Vidyasreesha Thirtha Swamy of Vyasaraja mutt extolled the efforts of the TTD in promoting the Hindu dharma and invoking religious vigour among the youth by way of organising mass Akhanda Sundarakanda and Gita prayanam.

While Ramachandra Ramanuja Jeeyar from Bheemavaram underlined the need to encourage Dravidian Vedas, Shiva darshanam Mata ji suggested the revival of the Subhapradam program aimed at inculcating religious and moral values among students.

Sri Devanadha Ramanuja Jeeyar from Shamsabad stressed the construction of meditation halls atop the town. Sri Swaswarupanandagiri of Lalitha Peetam in Srinivasa Mangapuram said that the TTD should strive for the creation of a pious and serene atmosphere in Tirupati.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, chairman B. Karunakar Reddy elucidated upon the various dharmic activities taken up by the TTD and said that the suggestions of the religious heads will be dilligently followed.

TTD distributed copies of the Bhagavad Gita to every student in the State and also printed about one crore copies each in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English languages.