TTD’s temples in metro cities decked up for Vaikunta Ekadasi

December 12, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making elaborate arrangements to provide comfortable darshan to the devotees on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at its temples located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

In view of the the arrival of the VVIPs, steps would be initiated so that the general queue lines meant for the common devotees would not be halted.

The TTD authorities reviewed the arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi with officials on Monday. The officials said that a large number of devotees are expected to visit Srinivasamangapuram and Appalayagunta temples around Tirupati on Vaikunta Ekadasi day. Devotees will also come in large numbers to the temples administered by the TTD in Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati. It has been suggested that queue lines should be set up in all the temples and VIPs should be given darshan at a specified time so that common devotees are not put to inconvenience. Officials said they would ensure that all devotees are given prasadam at the temples.

Engineering officials were instructed to ensure provision of drinking water in the temples and information centres under their jurisdiction. Vigilance officials were asked to coordinate with local police and make parking arrangements wherever necessary. Srivari Sevaks and Vigilance staff would be deployed at all important places. The temples should be beautifully decorated with electric lamps and flowers, officials were told.

In Delhi, Rishikesh and Kurukshetra temples, the darshan times should be decided according to the local weather, the TTD said.

During the meeting, it was proposed to complete the construction of temples of the TTD at Seethampet, Rampachodavaram, Chennai and Jammu as per the schedule.