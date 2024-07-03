TTD’s temple in Nandalur gets ready for annual fete

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is giving a facelift to the Sri Soumyanatha Swamy temple in Nandalur village of Annamayya district, where the annual Brahmotsavams will be held from July 14 to 22.

While the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be held on July 13, the annual festival starts with Dhwajarohanam on July 14, when the sacred flag will be hoisted atop the temple flag post.

The important events of the festival are Garuda Seva (July 18), Arjitha Kalyanam (July 20), Rathotsavam (July 21) and Chakrasnanam (July 22) and Pushpa Yagam (July 23). Grihastas (married couples) can participate in the Kalyanam by paying ₹500 per ticket.

The TTD will conduct devotional and cultural programmes on all the days of the festival.

