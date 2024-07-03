GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD’s temple in Nandalur gets ready for annual fete

Published - July 03, 2024 08:40 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the TTD-run Sri Soumyanatha Swamy temple in Nandalur on the Tirupati-Kadapa highway.

A view of the TTD-run Sri Soumyanatha Swamy temple in Nandalur on the Tirupati-Kadapa highway.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is giving a facelift to the Sri Soumyanatha Swamy temple in Nandalur village of Annamayya district, where the annual Brahmotsavams will be held from July 14 to 22.

While the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be held on July 13, the annual festival starts with Dhwajarohanam on July 14, when the sacred flag will be hoisted atop the temple flag post.

The important events of the festival are Garuda Seva (July 18), Arjitha Kalyanam (July 20), Rathotsavam (July 21) and Chakrasnanam (July 22) and Pushpa Yagam (July 23). Grihastas (married couples) can participate in the Kalyanam by paying ₹500 per ticket.

The TTD will conduct devotional and cultural programmes on all the days of the festival.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.