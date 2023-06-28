ADVERTISEMENT

TTD’s super speciality children’s hospital set for launch by year-end

June 28, 2023 04:38 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inspecting the children’s super speciality hospital under construction in Tirupati on Tuesday. Joint EO Sada Bhargavi and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has announced that Sri Padmavathi Super Speciality Children’s Hospital, under construction at Alipiri, will be ready for opening by the end of December.

During a visit to the site along with TTD’s Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and the Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao to inspect the progress of the project on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said the hospital had performed about 1,450 heart surgeries and four heart transplants on children under ‘Jeevandan’ programme.

“Though it is functioning from a temporary structure at present, the hospital is already renowned as one of the best in its category in the country,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said. The new building will have neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, urology and other super speciality services, besides cardiovascular services

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US