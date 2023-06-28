TTD’s super speciality children’s hospital set for launch by year-end

June 28, 2023 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - TIRUPATI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has announced that Sri Padmavathi Super Speciality Children’s Hospital, under construction at Alipiri, will be ready for opening by the end of December.

During a visit to the site along with TTD’s Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and the Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao to inspect the progress of the project on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said the hospital had performed about 1,450 heart surgeries and four heart transplants on children under ‘Jeevandan’ programme.

“Though it is functioning from a temporary structure at present, the hospital is already renowned as one of the best in its category in the country,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said. The new building will have neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, urology and other super speciality services, besides cardiovascular services