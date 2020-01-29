TTD’s Srinivasa Havanam in Vizag from January 30

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced to conduct Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam at Sri Sarada Peetham in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, from January 30 to February 3.

Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati, pontiff of the Peetham, and his successor Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati, will supervise the five-day event conducted under the auspices of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat and the Sri Venkateswara Higher Vedic Studies Institute (SVHVSI). One hundred Vedic pundits from across the country will participate in the ritual for five days, which will go on from 8 a.m. to 4 pm.

The TTD has roped in prominent danseuse ‘Padma Shri’ awardee Shoba Naidu, who will present a dance ballet on ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ on January 30. Singers Sunita Chandana Balakalyan, Nemani Parthasarathi, Sharat Santosh, Satya Yamini and Jyoshubatla Rajasekhar will also render ‘sankirtans’ during the event. Vithal Das Maharaj of Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu) will present Bhakti bhajans on February 1, followed by a ballet titled ‘Shakti’ by Padmaja Reddy’s troupe.