TTD’s plan to extend Aadhaar-based services to devotees visiting Tirumala gets nod from Centre

Published - September 06, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Committees have been formed to improve the quality of annaprasadam and modernise the temple kitchen, says TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao.

G P SHUKLA
Aadhaar-based services will ensure more transparency in darshan, accommodation, the distribution of laddu prasadam and Srivari Seva at Tirumala temple, says TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has received approval from the Central government to introduce Aadhaar-based services for the devotees visiting the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara. 

Briefing the media on September 6 (Friday), TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao said that the TTD was awaiting a notification from the Andhra Pradesh government in this regard. “Aadhaar-based services will be introduced after getting the nod of the State government. It will ensure more transparency in darshan, accommodation, distribution of laddu prasadam and Srivari Seva,” said Mr. Shyamala Rao.  

The TTD EO announced the formation of an expert committee to improve the quality of the laddu prasadam in terms of taste, aroma and shelf life by upgrading the quality of ghee used.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, the TTD has decided to revise the tender conditions and set up a laboratory to check the quality parameters of the ghee. A donation of Gas Chromatography and HPLC equipment worth ₹80 lakh from the National Dairy Development Board has been accepted.

Further, committees have been formed to improve the quality of the annaprasadam, modernise the temple kitchen, and examine the procurement methods for key ingredients such as dal, Sonamasuri rice, cashew nuts, and jaggery.

Short and long-term plans have been readied to strengthen the Anndanam Trust, the TTD EO said, adding that elaborate arrangements were in progress for the annual Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be celebrated from October 4 to October 12 at Tirumala.

