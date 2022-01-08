TTD’s Panchagavya products branded as ‘Namami Govinda’

Aashirwad Ayurveda managing director Ramkumar Kutty and SV Ayurvedic College Principal P. Muralikrishna inspecting the machinery installed for preparation of TTD’s Panchagavya products in Tirupati.

08 January 2022

‘Namami Govinda’ is the brand name finalised for the bouquet of Panchagavya-based products to be launched by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Equipped with a dairy farm that shelters hundreds of native cattle, the TTD got down to making productive use of the residual products such as cow dung and cow urine.

The idea of Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who is basically a veterinarian, to promote chemical-free products attained shape in the form of toilet soaps, handwash, nasal drops, agarbathi, ‘go arka’ (consumable form of cow urine), tooth powder, face pack, dhoop (smoky products in the form of cones, cups and powder), ‘vibhuthi’ and cow dung cakes meant for holy rituals.

The temple management has roped in Coimbatore-based Aashirwad Ayurveda and built a massive production unit at Alipiri. While the TTD’s SV Gosamrakshanasala provides the required ingredients, Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic Pharmacy provides the Ayurvedic formulations to be manufactured on a large scale by the company.

“The soap sub-branded as ‘Mahi’ will be available in six flavours, where herbs and cow urine are infused into a combination of dolomite and wax, and mixed with essential oils. The dhoop products assume significance in the present context as according to Ayurveda, such fumigating material tackles several viruses,” says P. Muralikrishna, Principal of SV Ayurvedic College, who is coordinating the project.

As the idea is to produce sacred ‘vibhuthi’ in its purest form, the makers have adopted the traditional practice of burning cow dung in ‘Homagundam’ resembling the five elements, viz., sky, air, water, fire and earth. 100 kg of dehydrated dung is burnt along with paddy husk, camphor, cow ghee and ‘dhruva’ (Garika grass) in the five gundams built with special bricks, clay and cement to withstand temperature of up to 300 degress Celsius, till a pure white particulate matter is generated.

Interacting with The Hindu, Aashirwad managing director Ramkumar Kutty exudes confidence of getting a ‘superior quality’ product, acknowledging the TTD’s contribution in providing ingredients from ‘desi’ cattle and tested formulations from classical texts. The makers have already installed state-of-the-art machinery at the workplace and hope to commence production by ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.