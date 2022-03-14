TTD’s paediatric hospital project to undergo judicial preview

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has decided to put its paediatric super specialty hospital project before the judicial preview commission to ensure transparency.

It may be recalled that the TTD is moving ahead with the proposal to build the hospital on TTD land of 6.25 acres in the SVIMS compound, for which tender documents to the tune of ₹230 crore had been submitted to the judicial preview commission for clearance. The panel is expected to ensure transparency in the tendering process by examining suggestions and objections, if any, received from the public, before granting permission for the same.

All documents pertaining to the said project have been uploaded at the website https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and www.tirumala.org on Monday. People can post their objections, if any, by e-mail to the Guntur-based Judicial Preview Commission at judge-jpp@ap.gov.in (or) apjudicialpreview@gmail.com (or) cettdtpt@gmail.com before 5 pm on March 23.